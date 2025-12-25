Bhubaneswar: Odia Comedian Ashis Kumar Das, popularly known as Mr Gulua, Thursday brought forward a serious allegation of Rs 50 lakh extortion demand. He further alleged threats of assault and fake case against him unless the demand was met.

However, it is still unclear who issued the threat to him. In a video, Gulua said he was warned that he would be defamed on social media unless he paid Rs 50 lakh. Gulua further stated that he and his team have received threats at least three times.

Gulua said that he had approached the Balianta Police Station, however, the person threatening him had alleged “connection” at the police station.

“Therefore, I am staying outside my home. I cannot take any legal action today as the court is closed,” he said.

Through the video, he appealed to the authorities for protection.

“Do not take my video lightly; I might not be able to see tomorrow morning. Take my words seriously,” he concluded.

PNN