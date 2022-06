Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia actor Raimohan Parida has been found dead at his residence at Prachi Vihar in Bhubaneswar Friday. He was 58.

As per initial reports, Parida died by suicide. The reason behind the actor ending his life by suicide is still unclear.

Raimohan is survived by wife and two daughters. He has acted in over 90 Odia and 15 Bengali movies. He has also acted in Jatras and theatre plays.

Stay tuned for more deets.