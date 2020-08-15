Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, Odia film stars and singers remembered the freedom fighters and their sacrifices. They also offered tribute to the jawans who attained martyrdom for the sake of motherland. At the same time, they remembered the departed COVID warriors and thanked those fighting against the virus from the front.

According to actor Sabyasachi Mishra, freedom is making someone independent and making someone free from sufferings. Every Indian should take pledge to make them self dependent. Similarly, actor Babushan wished all a happy Independence Day with singing mukhda of ‘O mera rang de basanti chola…’

Actress Bhoomika Dash said that coronavirus has emerged as the biggest enemy and we should feel thankful for COVID warriors who are putting their lives for our sake. We should maintain social distance and try to be good citizens so that the hard work done by COVID warriors doesn’t go to waste. She also laid emphasis on people maintaining their surroundings clean.

Likewise, remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters and jawans, actress Prakruti Mishra said, “We shouldn’t forget their sacrifice and must do something to make the country great,” she observed.

Going to wish all a happy Independence Day and pay tributes to freedom fighters, jawans and COVID warriors, singer Antara Chakrabarty sung ‘Ae mere watan ke logon…’, originally sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeskar.

