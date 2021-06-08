Bhubaneswar: The Art Of Life, a film made in Hindi but written and directed by Odia filmmaker Santosh Panda was adjudged Best Short Film in non-feature category at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Film Festival -2021 held recently at Pune.

Based on sand art, the film also highlights the successful disaster management by Odisha and state’s tourism potential.

The film stars a large ensemble cast that includes renowned director Susant Misra, Jublee Sundaray, Dr Vedula Ramalaxmi, Nitu Mishra, Kalinga Dash and French actress Viollet Brigitte.

Prof. Ramakanta Mishra has penned the lyrics of an English song in the film, composed by director Panda. This is the first ever English song composed by an Odia, claimed production house sources. The film is jointly produced by Panda and Prasan Prusti.