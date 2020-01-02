BHUBANESWAR: Abhishek Swain’s Odia short film ‘Few Miles Away’ has been selected for the 13th International Children’s film festival of Bangladesh organised by Children’s Film Society Bangladesh to be held from Jan 24 to 31.

The 14:46 minute short film portrays contrast between life in cities and rural areas. The city life indicated by black and white refers to their usual life. The colorful part of the film indicates the reality of natural life with golden sunshine, green forest and twilight.

It portrays how our busy lives compel us to lose the elemental pleasures offered to us by nature. There are two character voiceovers featured in the film. The feelings of these characters portray two aspects of life. A mother’s mature voice represents city life while the daughter’s innocent voice represents unscathed nature.

Children’s Film Society Bangladesh is an organisation totally run by children and young adults. Every year, an international children’s film festival is arranged under the auspices of this society along with many other events.

The 13th International Children’s film festival will be an annual week-long film festival held countrywide, which showcases full-length features, shorts, experimental films made for and by children from around the world.

Started in 2008, the festival is one of the biggest film events in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.

This year, over 500 films created by renowned and aspiring directors from all over the world have been submitted in the international film competition section.

It was established on August 17, 2006, realising the fact that the film, as the most powerful media of art of the present time was not being used for children properly as a strong tool of learning and entertainment.

