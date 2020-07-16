Jeypore: Hailing from Jeypore town in Koraput district, Deepti Rani is the budding beauty queen who is qualified for Miss India 2020 organised by Zerone Production House.

Deepti Rani registered for Zerone Production House’s Miss India 2020. After that she qualified all the competition rounds and reached the semifinals of the competition.

“It was actually my childhood dream to be a model. My parents have supported me a lot. I have worked hard to participate in this. I am trying to represent Odisha at national level and if I get the chance, it will be an honour to represent India. Also I want to promote my city Jeypore through my success,” said an excited Deepti Rani.

Deepti Rani tasted success in the Odia TV shows like ‘Mun bi Heroine’, ‘Mithamitha Katha’, ‘Mun Hero Mun Odisha’ and ‘Eka Bharat Srestha Bharat’.

The model said that after the competition she will try to enter into Ollywood industry as it is her base and people have given her so much love and affection for acting in different Odia reality shows.

