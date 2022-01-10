Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Roza Rana has emerged as the second runner-up in the ‘Ultimate Finale’ of the second season of the popular dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’. The episode in which Roza Rana finished as second runner-up will be aired Monday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Saumya Kamble of Pune emerged the winner of the show while Gourav Sarwan of Jaipur was the first runner-up. Each of the runner-up contestants got handsome awards including cash prizes.

Born April 22, 1996 in Cuttack district, Roza studied at St Joseph’s Convent School in Rourkela. She completed her higher education in Rourkela as well.

In 2015, she debuted as a choreographer in the dance show Boogie Woogie. She was also one of 20 finalists in the dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

PNN