Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Anisha Meher has been selected to represent India at the international beauty pageant of Little Miss Pacific World 2021 to be held at Myanmar in April 2021.

Meher, a native of Boudh, is a state level karate champion and is a fashion model, dancer and actor. Interacting with Orissa POST, Meher said, “During lockdown, I had participated in an online beauty pageant and this month when I came to know that I was selected to represent India I was quite ecstatic. It’s such an honor to represent my country and above all, I believe Odia girls will get more opportunities like me.”

It may be noted that this beauty pageant will be telecast in 90 countries globally. Earlier in July 2020, Meher has won an online fashion pageant organized by global beauty organization and Indian International Pageant company at Bolangir. Her selection has certainly elated her parents Pramod Kumar Meher and Sukanti Singh and her teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya where she is a student of Class 9.

PNN