Simulia: Seven-year-old Sanjisha Panda of Ramakrishnapur village under Abajhuna panchayat in this block of Balasore district has been crowned ‘Little Miss Northern Alberta Canada 2025’. By winning this prestigious title, Sanjisha has brought immense pride to both Odisha and India. Sanjisha is the daughter of bankers Isha and Sanjib Panda, who are residing in Canada’s Edmonton.

A bright and talented student, she showcased exceptional skills in dance, music, and presentations on Indian culture and heritage during the competition. Her outstanding performance earned her the top spot among many contestants. Sanjisha aspires to become a doctor in the future and serve society. Her remarkable achievement has brought joy and pride not only to her immediate family but also to her grandparents, retired Indian Air Force officer Nandakishore Panda and Jyotshna Panda. Community members and intellectuals from Simulia have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the family.