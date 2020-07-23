Bhubaneswar: The National Level Essay Competition organised by Competition Success Magazine, judged Odia girl Lovely Mohanty as its winner.

The 16-year-old girl submitted an essay titled ‘Sweet are the Uses of Adversity’.

Lovely is a student of Class-XII in Sai International School, Bhubaneswar. The competition was organised in March, 2020.

The Competition Success Magazine chose her story from thousands of senior entries that came from eight Union Territories and 28 States.

The judges described the entries as ‘diverse’, ‘creative’ and ‘hopeful’.

In her essay Lovely had explained, “At some point in life, almost everyone has to go through bad patches. Challenges come in many forms like hunger, disease, frustration, unfulfilled dreams and aspirations, ambitions yet to be realized, expectations to be matched up to, poverty exploitation and many more. The best way to deal with hard times is to hold onto one’s patience and good sense. Endurance and fortitude can make this test of destiny easier to cope with.”

Lovely had also earned success by taking part in various debate and essay competitions at both state and national levels.

Founder of Sai International School Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo congratulated Lovely for her success and wish her best of luck for her future.

PNN