Bhubaneswar: An IIT alumnus and Odia scholar Piyush Agrawal has developed a next-gen face mask, claiming it to be improved in functionality and protection against COVID-19 infection as well as air-pollutants, informed the developer Thursday.

“I named the next-gen and user-friendly mask as ‘Moksha’. I designed this mask after closely observing the difficulties faced by users, which often leads to respiratory diseases like hypoxia,” stated Piyush.

Normal masks increase the level of carbon dioxide within the body. The new mask operates with a battery using two air-filters on each side, which aids in purifying the air while breathing and releases trapped air from within the mask to outside as well, Piyush added.

The samples of next-gen face mask have been sent to National Physical Laboratory under Central Industry of Scientific Research (CISR), AIIMS and Maulana Azaad Medical College in New Delhi for approval to produce in large scale, Piyush expressed.

