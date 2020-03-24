Sajanagarh: An Odia labourer who is stuck in Andhra Pradesh owing to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak has sought help from the state government for his safe return to the state.

The man, identified as Kamalakant Nayak, hails from Dholpur village under Oupada block of Nilagiri subdivision in Balasore district. He used to work for a granite company in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh to earn a living.

According to his family members, Kamalakant has not been paid after his employer was forced to shut down amid COVID-19 outbreak in Andhra Pradesh. Besides, with interstate vehicular movement coming to a halt, he has not been able to come back home. Without money or food, he continues to suffer there.

Like Kamalakant, there are many labourers from this locality who are also suffering the same fact due to COVID-19 lockdown in Andhra Pradesh, his family said.

Meanwhile, Kamalakant’s father along with several fellow villagers met sub-collector Harishchandra Jena and appealed for Kamalakant and others to be brought back.

PNN