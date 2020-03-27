Padampur: More than 50 Odia labourers from Lunga and Guagadia locality under Basudevpur block who are stuck in Telangana due to lockdown has sought help from the Odisha government for their safe return to the state.

The labourers had gone in search of work to Telangana a couple of months back. Now with all work suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak they want to return to their native places. However, the lockdown is preventing them from leaving Telengana and hence they have sought the government’s help. They are also running out of finances which have made their survival extremely difficult. So they want to come back to Odisha as soon as possible, sources said.

PNN