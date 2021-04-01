Khurda: The Khurda district administration Thursday announced that Odia language is mandatory on all signboards of business establishments, shops and offices in the district.

According to district Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty, the administration took a decision in this regard at a preparatory meeting for Utkal Divas. Steps will be taken to make people aware of the administration’s decision on making Odia language mandatory on signboards. “Similarly, all the government officials have been asked to write their respective office signboards in Odia language,” he informed.

While the district administration is being applauded for its decision, some cry for punishment for those who ignore the decision.

Expressing his happiness for Odia language being made mandatory on signboards, Khurda Utkal Sammilani secretary, Bichitra Badjena, said it is not enough to pass an order. What is important is to implement it strictly. If the violators are not punished, then the order will remain confined to order only, like many others.

Notably, the Odisha cabinet had decided to make Odia language on signboards mandatory in March 2018. The Odisha Assembly passed the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill May 1, 2018.

Then it was said that all shops and establishments had to comply within a month or else they would cough up fines ranging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 for a first violation and between Rs 2,000 and Rs 25,000 for the second.

