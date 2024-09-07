Odia literature has a deep and vibrant history, rich with stories, poems, and characters that have shaped the cultural identity of Odisha. The following article presents 10 iconic books that have left an indelible mark on Odia literature. These books are not just stories but reflections of the socio-cultural landscape of their times, offering readers a unique insight into the evolution of Odia thought and expression.

‘Lakhmi ra Abhisar’ (1974) by Manoj Das

This collection of stories, with the titular story ‘Lakhmi ra Abhisar,’ brought a profound perspective on life, revealing an unsettling truth about societal norms. The story revolves around a young girl who is punished by a priest for eating a banana inside a temple, leading to her tragic death. The narrative highlights the harsh realities of societal guilt and innocence, reminiscent of Fakir Mohan Senapati’s “Rebati.” “Lakhmi” in this context stands as a poignant story that challenges societal morals, making Manoj Das a celebrated figure in Odia literature.

‘Samanya Kathan’ (1975) by Sourindra Barik

Sourindra Barik’s ‘Samanya Kathan’ marked a shift in Odia poetry, introducing Western themes and styles into the language. This collection of poems was recognised with the Odisha Sahitya Akademi Award and demonstrated Barik’s growing prowess in blending tradition with modernity, as seen later in his works “Upabharat” (1981) and “Anubharat” (1990).

‘Thakura Ghara’ (1975) by Kishori Charan Das

‘Thakura Ghara’ is Kishori Charan Das’s fifth collection of stories, capturing the struggles and conflicts within a disintegrating joint family. With deep psychological and sensual insights, Das brings to light the complexities of middle-class life, making this work a benchmark in Odia literature for its rich language and thought-provoking themes.

‘Baghei’ (1976) by Gopinath Mohanty

Set against the backdrop of the Emergency in India, ‘Baghei’ is a critical exploration of the era’s social and political unrest. The title story, along with 11 more stories, was published in the 1979 collection ‘Nara-rabi Puja’.

‘Saptama Rutu’ (1977) by Ramakanta Rath

‘Saptama Rutu’ introduced a new wave in Odia literature. Ramakanta Rath’s poetry, known for its depth and philosophical undertones, brought a fresh perspective to traditional themes. His work, “Sri Radha” (1985), later became one of his most acclaimed pieces, solidifying his reputation as a leading voice in Odia poetry.

‘Samudra’ (1977) by Sitakant Mahapatra

Sitakant Mahapatra’s ‘Samudra’ is a powerful work that stands out for its lyrical beauty and profound themes. The poetry collection reflects his mastery over language, creating an immersive experience that resonates with the eternal human quest for meaning. The collection draws from his earlier award-winning works like ‘Astapadi’ and “Shabda ra Akasha”.

‘Andha Mahumachhi’ (1977) by Saubhagya Kumar Mishra

‘Andha Mahumachhi’ is a remarkable contribution to Indian poetry, blending deep metaphors with a rich use of language. Saubhagya Kumar Mishra’s collection stands as an unchallenged testament to his creative genius.

‘Banhiman’ (1977) by Kartika Chandra Rath

‘Banhiman’ authored by Kartika Chandra Rath and published by Jagannath Rath, is a significant story that delves into the themes of social change and revolution. Rath’s powerful narrative voice resonates through the play, making it a crucial work in the context of social reform.

‘Kulabruddha’ (1978) by Surendra Mohanty

A pioneering figure in Odia biographical novels, Surendra Mohanty brings to life the story of Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das in ‘Kulabruddha’. This second part of the novel series covers Das’ life from 1903 until his death in 1934. The book was first published by Lark Books, Bhubaneswar, and earned Mohanty the prestigious Sarala Award in 1980.

‘Abantara’ (1978) by Ananta Patnaik

Awarded by the Kendra Sahitya Akademi, ‘Abantara’ by Ananta Patnaik is a collection that many consider the hallmark of his revolutionary spirit. Despite being a product of Patnaik’s later years, the collection captures the fervour and passion that defined his earlier works. The verses speak of a time that transitions from one generation to another, leaving a lasting impact on Odia poetry.

These ten books offer a window into the soul of Odia literature, each with its unique voice and narrative style. Whether you’re a seasoned reader or new to Odia literature, these works promise to engage, challenge, and inspire.

PNN