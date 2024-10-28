Bhubaneswar: Following the unfortunate demise of an Odia pilgrim—Ranjan Kumar Sahu, a resident of Manisahu Chowk in Cuttack, during his visit to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, the directorate of ‘Odisha Paribar’ extended full assistance in order to return the dead body to the state. As per reports, Sahu, accompanied by friends, had traveled to Kedarnath. During their return after darshan, he unexpectedly fell ill.

Observing his condition, he was rushed to a nearby medical camp, where doctors declared him dead. With the combined efforts of the directorate of Odisha Paribar, the Cuttack district administration, and the Uttarakhand government, Sahu’s mortal remains arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport late Saturday night. The body was subsequently returned to his village in Cuttack, where final rites were performed.