Balasore: In a moment of pride for the state, Professor Nilamadhab Kar, an eminent psychiatrist serving with the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom, has been named among the top 2 per cent of scientists in the world by Elsevier and Stanford University.

With more than 300 scientific publications, including peer-reviewed articles, book chapters, and textbooks, Kar has made significant contributions to stress-related mental health, geriatric psychiatry and psychiatric education. He also serves as an honorary professor of psychiatry at the University of Wolverhampton and plays a key role in advancing mental health services within the Trust.

His recent publication, ‘Geriatric Psychiatry in South Asia’, is the first comprehensive work of its kind focusing on elderly mental health in the South Asian context. Congratulating him, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Madhav Rao said, “This recognition is a testament to Prof. Kar’s tireless dedication to improving mental health care and education. We are proud of his achievements and global impact.” Responding humbly, Kar said, “I hope this recognition inspires more of my colleagues to pursue research and publications.

Research-active organisations always provide better patient care.” Florence Okwu, Head of Research and Innovation at the Trust, also praised his contributions, describing his work as “instrumental in shaping the future of mental health care through collaboration among clinicians, educators, and policymakers.” This global honour for Prof. Kar has brought immense pride to the Odia community worldwide.