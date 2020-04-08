New Delhi: To prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic a 21-day lockdown has been implemented across India. The usual lifestyle of all strata of society has been severely affected. However, it is the lower-middle class and the poor who are suffering the most due to the lockdown. To help the Odia migrant labourers living in the Delhi NCR region, the Odia Samaj has come forward to help including providing them with legal aid if the situation so demands.

The Odia Samaj here has been providing dry ration to approximately 3,250 economically deprived Odia families living in Gurgaon, Manesar, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Ghaziabad, Noida , Greater Noida, Aya Nagar, Uttamnagar, Peeragarhi, Kotla, Nangloi and Tughlakabad since March 30. The supply is being done from various vantage points like the Jagannath temples in the national capital and from schools and colleges. The supply of ration has helped these families to survive during trying times.

The Legal Aid Cell set up by the Samaj is also helping the migrant Odia labourers who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown. In association with the local administration, the legal cell is helping persons who are facing eviction threats from their landlords for failing to pay their rents on time.

The president of the body, Sidhartha Pradhan said their main aim is to support the Odia people in the national capital. “We stand by the Odia diaspora. We are making door-to-door visits to help the needy and distressed Odia families. In some localities, we are taking the help of the police and local administration to maintain social distancing during distribution of ration and other essential items. A number of Odia associations have also joined hands with us to help,” said Sidhartha.

A trustee of the Odia Samaj, Hiranya Mohanty said that the main aim of the body is to help the distressed Odias in the national capital and its adjoining areas till normalcy returns. “Our activities will continue till lockdown ends,” said Mohanty.

