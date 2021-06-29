Bhubaneswar: Famous Odia singer Shakti Mishra has been admitted to a Bhubaneswar based private hospital over kidney-related ailments, sources said Tuesday.

Mishra was admitted to the hospital Monday and was moved to ICU after his health condition deteriorated. He had underwent a surgery earlier.

Many people across the state have wished for speedy recovery of Mishra.

It may be mentioned here that another stalwart singer from Odia movie industry Tapu Mishra recently breathed her last owing to post-Covid complications.

Apart from losing talented performance artists, the year has been tough on the Odia entertainment industry that was trying hard to stay relevant on the face of digital entertainment onslaught.

Besides, Covid-induced lockdowns and closure of theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes among other have spelled financial doom for many forcing them to change profession.