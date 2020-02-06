Phulbani: The ordeal of an Odia tribal girl and recipient of V-Awards – Jhulima Mallick of Bandudi village in Kandhamal district found mention in a book released at Literacy Festival, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Jhulima has made extraordinary contributions to society as an activist against stigmas like child marriages who has also worked for education of girl children. She has earned accolades after she was honoured in the festival during release of ‘We are the Champions’.

Notably, the book was written by Rashmi Bansal and Debendra Tak which contains articles featuring personalities of fifteen young and vibrant social activists of the country. The ordeal of Jhulima in bringing changes in her community was highly appreciated by the dignitaries.

Commenting on this, writer Bansal said, “I was deeply moved by seeing this young girl of remote tribal area.” Her unparalleled

will power as a social activist must be brought to limelight, he said.

Jhulima was felicitated in the presence of India chief of international organisation ‘Save the Children’ Bidisha Pillai, Rajasthan princess and parliamentarian Diya Kumari, chairperson of the festival committee Arun Maira including authors of ‘We are the Champions’.