Bhubaneswar: Odia TV actress Rashmirekha Ojha has been found dead in her rented flat at Nayapalliin Bhubaneswar, police said Monday. They said that the actress has allegedly died by suicide. They also informed that a note had been found in the deceased’s room in which Rashmirekha has allegedly written that no one is responsible for her death. However, the exact reason behind her death will only be known after post-mortem, police stated.

The actress shot to fame with her role in serial Kemiti Kahibi Kaha. Rashmirekha’s family however, has blamed her live-in partner for the untimely demise of the actress. Family members have demanded a probe in the unnatural death of the actress. They have demanded that her live-in partner should be arrested and interrogated by the police. The landlord of the house which Rashmirekha had taken on rent said that the couple lived as husband and wife and he did not anything suspicious about the two.

Rashmirekha came to Bhubaneswar to pursue a career in acting after completing her plus-II. She is originally from Sanketpatana under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

The suicide note also states, “Miss you baba, I will miss you a lot from up there. I am a very bad daughter.”

Police meanwhile said that the body of Rashmirekha has been handed over to her family for the completion of the last rites after post-mortem was conducted.