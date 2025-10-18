Bhubaneswar: Family members of an Odisha-based woman have lodged a police complaint alleging that she was raped and murdered in Hyderabad’s Kompally area. They have also appealed to the Khurda District Collector for an impartial investigation into the case and swift justice.

The victim, a native of Bharatpur area in Bhubaneswar, had been living in Hyderabad with her husband and four-year-old son for the past six months in the quarters of a private construction company in Kompally under the Pet-Basheerabad police limits. Her husband, who worked in the company’s electronic maintenance division, was in Bhubaneswar with their son to correct a passport error before moving to Dubai for a new job.

On the night of October 15, he received a call from a company official claiming his wife was unwell. When he returned to Hyderabad the next morning, he found her dead. The woman’s mother told the media that a drunk man had allegedly hidden under the bed while her daughter went to the community toilet and later raped and killed her.

“She spoke to me around 10pm, and the incident happened soon after,” the victim’s mother said, accusing the company officials of attempting a cover-up and urging the government to help the family reach Hyderabad.

The Pet-Basheerabad police have filed a case and initiated a thorough investigation. Forensic teams have gathered evidence from the scene, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities stated that all possible aspects, including sexual assault and murder, are being thoroughly examined. The incident comes close on the heels of the alleged gangrape of a medical student from Odisha in West Bengal’s Durgapur last week.