New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Odia writer Subrat Kumar Senapati has been named the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for 2025, while fellow Odia writer Rajakishore Parhi has won the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, the Sahitya Akademi announced Wednesday.

Senapati was awarded the Yuva Puraskar for his contribution to Odia literature, joining 22 other young writers selected across various Indian languages. The award recognises outstanding works by authors under the age of 35. The selection was made by a jury of three language experts, following the procedure laid down by the Akademi.

Among other notable Yuva Puraskar winners this year are Advait Kottary (English) for his novel Siddhartha: The Boy Who Became the Buddha, and Parvati Tirkey (Hindi) for her poetry collection Phir Ugna. However, no award was given in Dogri this year.

Meanwhile, the Bal Sahitya Puraskar, which honours contributions to children’s literature, went to 24 writers. From Odisha, Rajakishore Parhi earned the honour for his work in Odia. Other winners include Nitin Kushalappa MP (English) for Dakshin: South Indian Myths and Fables Retold, and Sushil Shukla (Hindi) for Ek Batey Bara.

Each award carries a casket with an engraved copper plaque and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The honours will be conferred during a special function to be held later.

These recognitions celebrate the rich literary talents across Indian languages and affirm the growing contribution of Odia literature to the national literary landscape.

PNN & Agencies