Cuttack: An Odia youth named Suryasnata Tripathy of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has developed a COVID-19 testing kit costing just Rs 600.

Test results can be obtained within just 20 minutes, IIT Hyderabad informed through a tweet from its official Twitter handle, tagging Pm Narendra Modi, Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, Science and Technology Department of the central government and Ministry of Health in the tweet.

The testing kit was jointly developed by research scholars Suryasnata and Patta Supraja of IIT Hyderabad, under the guidance of professor Shiv Govind Singh. The kit has attracted accolades from all quarters for being cheaper in rate.

Notably, Suryasnata belongs to Sishua village under 42 Mouza area in Cuttack district. His parents are Santosh Kumar Tripathy and Jyotirmayee Devi. Suryasnata has been continuing there as a research scholar, after obtaining a doctorate degree from IIT Hyderabad. Adding to his credit, he had earlier bagged the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award in the youth category for his literary works.

He was an extraordinary student in science with interest in Odia literature since his childhood. Local intelligentsia and villagers from 42 Mouza have wished him to scale even greater heights in life.

PNN