Mahakalapara: Police in Mahakalapara Monday rescued 10 child labourers belonging to the Mankadia tribal community, who had reportedly been brought from Khaira and Oupada areas of Balasore district to work in paddy fields.

With paddy harvesting underway in the coastal belt of Mahakalapara block amid a shortage of local labourers, agents allegedly transported children from outside the district for farm work. Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an auto-rickshaw near the Luna river embankment and rescued the children.

According to Mahakalapara IIC Rajendra Kumar Mohapatra, the children revealed during questioning that they had been working as labourers for the past two years due to extreme poverty. They said they are paid `350 per day along with food and shelter. Eight of the rescued children are minors, while two boys are believed to be around 18.

