Kalampur: As many as 13 people sustained critical injuries after a swarm of honeybees attacked them at Bandhakana weekly market under Kalampur block in Kalahandi district Tuesday.

The injured persons were identified as Subhash Chandra Panda, Ayu Majhi, Baleswar Sunani, Bicharpati Chalan, Jayshankar Chhatria, Praharaj Rout, Mohan Rout, Tikesar Rout, Dutibahan Patel, Hrudananda Sabar, Kanhu Sabar, Himanshu Rout, Sadashiv Naik, Prakash Nial, Abhishek Meher.

The incident sparked panic in the area as people ran for cover. Some of the injured persons were admitted to Bandhakana sub-health centre while others were shifted to Kalampur community health centre.

The incident occurred when people and traders assembled at the weekly market for the daily business and the bees from a nearby tree attacked them.

