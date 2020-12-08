Bhubaneswar: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2019 General Studies Paper I & II main exam in view of the nationwide strike “Bharat Bandh” called December 8.

The OCS 2019 main exam for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 which was scheduled to be held tomorrow, will now be held on January 2, 2021.

The commission said that the exam has been postponed by taking into cognizance the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the exam centres. As per the latest development, the exam now rescheduled for January 2, will be held at the same venue and same time.

In an official notice issued today, the commission said, “In view of nationwide strike ‘Bharat Bandh’ called on 08.12.2020 and taking into cognizance of the difficulties to be faced by the candidates in approaching the Examination Centres, the OCS-2019 Main Examination (GS I & GS II) scheduled to be held on the aforesaid date is hereby postponed and the same examination will be conducted on 02.01.2021, at the same venue and same time.”

“No separate admission certificate would be issued for the above rescheduling,” the OPSC added, as per which, same admit card will be applicable for the exam next month.

PNN/PTI