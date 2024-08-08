Balasore: At least 24 students of a government educational institution in Odisha’s Balasore district fell ill after having midday meal in the school Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place at Udaynarayan Nodal School in Sirapur.

They were promptly transported to Soro Hospital for treatment after reporting symptoms like nausea and chest pain.

This incident follows a similar event on July 27, when six students from Banisia UP School in Soro block also fell ill after their midday meal and required hospitalisation.

PTI