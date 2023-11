Baripada: A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Tuesday for raping a teenage girl.

District special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on the convict.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the girl as compensation, said Special Public Prosecutor Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik.

The incident happened June 27, 2018, when the 16-year-old girl went to her uncle’s house in the Baisinga police station area to attend a wedding.

The convict took her to a relative’s house by offering her chocolates and then raped her.

The court relied on the statements of the survivor and 13 witnesses, besides her medical examination report, to convict the man.

PTI