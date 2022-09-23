Baripada: A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a man over a decade ago.

Rairangpur additional district and sessions judge Deepak Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Laba Bari for killing Kanhu Bagey (50).

In January 2010, Bari assaulted Bagey with a stick following a quarrel at Sunamora village in Jamda police station. The victim succumbed to his injuries later.

The judgement given on Thursday was based on the statements of four eyewitnesses, additional public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

PTI