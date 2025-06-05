Puri: Ahead of Snana Purnima and the annual Rath Yatra, a high-level security meeting was held in Puri Thursday under the chairmanship of the Central Range IG to discuss detailed arrangements for both major religious events.

The police plan to deploy 70 platoons of force across the temple town for Snana Purnima. In addition, four SP-rank commandants and over 450 officers will be on duty to ensure the smooth conduct of rituals and crowd management.

The focus of the deployment will be on streamlined darshan for devotees and efficient traffic regulation during the event.

PNN