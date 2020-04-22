Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Abhibhaavak Mahasangha welcomed Wednesday the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) advisory to waive school fees for students. It also requested the Odisha government to remove Bijay Kumar Sahoo from his present position of Advisor, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan. The position is in the Minister of State rank. The parents’ body alleged that Sahoo has been disobeyed the chief minister’s advisory on collection of school fees during lockdown.

NCPCR in a letter to all secretaries, School & Mass Education Department of all States/UTs and to all state Chairperson of Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) said that it has been receiving complaints from parents as well as parents’ organisations regarding the issue directly or indirectly linked to fees charged by the private educational institutions.

These complaints/representations include issues such as discontinuation of education (offline/online) to children due to non-payment of fees; schools charging hiked fee without following adequate procedures; striking off names of the children; demand for fee waiver during lockdown. The NCPCR in the letter said such incidents can add to stress among students, especially under the current circumstances.

The Commission reaffirmed its earlier recommendation dated 12.02.2018, that no child should be harassed/neglected/discriminated due to any non-agreement or conflict between parents and the school or other educational institution catering to children till the age of 18 years. The body said such disagreements should be addressed only between the parents and the educational institution without involving the child in any manner.

Though many States/UTs have already set up fee regulatory system for deciding on the fee charged by the private school/educational institution, the system coupled with effective grievance redressal mechanism shall be helpful in addressing the core of such grievances.

Meanwhile, Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha chairman Basudev Bhatt said that Sahoo who is also owner of a school has disappointed the entire parent community by asking to shell out fees with immediately effect. He alleged that since Sahoo has very good rapport with various officials and ministers he has overlooked the Odisha government’s directive. Hence he should be removed from his present position.

PNN