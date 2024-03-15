Bhubaneswar: Actor turned politician Arindam Roy Friday resigned from the primary membership and general secretary post of Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal.

Roy sent his letter to Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, mentioning that his work has not yet been “recognised” by the party.

“I have been working at the ground level as observer in various elections in Cuttack, Tirtol, Tirtol by elections, Koraput (Zilla Parishad & Municipalty elections). But with a heavy heart I am very sorry to say that my work has not yet been recognized by you or your appointed members. I have been trying to meet my leader which is you since quite some time, but unfortunately I did not get the opportunity to meet you,” (sic) Roy mentioned in his letter to Patnaik.

Roy, who has been a top campaigner for the party from 2014, further wrote, “Therefore, I feel that I do not fit the criteria of meeting you, and my place in your party is nothing” (sic).

PNN