Bhubaneswar/ Bhawanipatna: Anti-corruption vigilance sleuths Friday arrested an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer on charges of possessing “ill-gotten” cash amounting to Rs 4.92 lakh, police said.

The accused officer, Akhyamita Kartik, block development officer (BDO) of Golamunda in Kalahandi district, was intercepted by vigilance officials near Jaring on the Bhawanipatna-Junagarh route. She was traveling to Koraput via Bhawanipatna, Junagarh, and Nabarangpur in her official vehicle, police added.

During a search, the vigilance team discovered the cash concealed inside the rear door of her official Bolero vehicle. Kartik had previously faced action, including a departmental inquiry and a police case related to corruption allegations.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches were conducted at several locations in Koraput and Kalahandi from the perspective of disproportionate assets.

The Koraput Vigilance Division has registered a case under sections 13(2) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, officials said.

“Accused Kartik, BDO of Golamunda Block has been arrested,” the vigilance said in a statement adding that investigation of the case is in progress.

PTI