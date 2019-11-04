Cuttack: Members of All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers’ Association, an affiliated body of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangha, stage a protest near Cuttack Collectorate seeking fulfilment of their 14-point charter of demands. Among the demands is minimum salary of Rs 18,000 monthly for each registered worker and Rs 9,000 for helpers. They are also seeking status of government employees and along with it benefits that such employees get.