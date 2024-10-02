Berhampur: Ahead of the arrival of migratory birds in Chilika, the wildlife wing of Odisha’s forest department has set up temporary camps to prevent poaching activities in the area.

As many as 21 temporary camps are now operational in the lake, India’s largest coastal lagoon, and will remain active until the end of March, when the birds begin their journey home, Amlan Nayak, divisional forest officer of Chilika Wildlife Division, said.

Each camp has three personnel to assist wildlife staff with patrolling.

The highest number of camps—11—has been set up in the vulnerable Tangi range, while four camps are located in Balugaon range. Two camps each have been established in Rambha, Satapada, and Chilika, officials said.

A meeting was held with all staff involved in the temporary camps, where they were advised to conduct round-the-clock patrolling and maintain strict vigilance against hunters. Over 15 boats have been deployed for patrolling the lake, the DFO said.

Poaching activities typically increase with the arrival of migratory birds, as the meat of these aquatic birds is in high demand in nearby towns.

The birds, which primarily come from regions beyond the Himalayas—such as Northern Eurasia, the Caspian region, Siberia, Kazakhstan, Lake Baikal, and other remote areas of Russia and neighbouring countries—visit Chilika every winter to escape the harsh cold of their native habitats, departing before the onset of summer.

Nayak noted that the migratory birds have yet to arrive at the lake. The first batch is expected to swoop down in the second week of October. Last year, the first group arrived on October 10.

During the previous winter, Chilika hosted 1,137,759 birds from 187 species. There were no reported cases of bird poaching during the migration period last winter because of strict patrolling measures in place, the DFO added.

PTI