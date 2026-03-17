Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday approved 23 investment proposals worth Rs 4,510.65 crore with a potential to generate employment for 10,122 people, officials said.

The project proposals were approved during a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, they said.

The approved projects span a wide spectrum of sectors, including wood-based industries, chemicals, apparel, technical textiles, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, manufacturing, aluminium downstream industries, electrical equipment, food and agro processing, and tourism and hospitality.

These projects will be implemented across 11 districts Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur, and Sundergarh ensuring balanced regional development and deeper industrial penetration across the state, the officials said.