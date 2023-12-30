Bhubaneswar: With Odisha reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases this month, the state government has asked all government-run medical colleges and chief district medical officers to increase surveillance, testing and preparedness for potential surge of the virus.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra in a letter to all medical colleges and CDMOs said: “The recent rise in COVID-19 cases across India necessitates immediate and proactive measures to combat any surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. In continuation of the earlier communication, you are requested to implement the action points given therein and to remain alert to meet any exigency”.

The state government said that ILI (influenza-like illness), and SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) surveillance should be increased and testing to be made available in every health institution.

For those found positive, it said home isolation protocol is to be strictly followed and necessary treatment support should be provided besides ensuring dedicated beds and oxygen-supported beds for any admission and management as per the COVID management protocol and there should not be any unnecessary referrals.

It also asked the authorities that the COVID management strategy should be followed.

“Coordinate and collaborate with district administration for increasing IEC (Information Education Communication) and BCC (Behaviour Change Communication) for community awareness emphasising that symptomatic, elderly and vulnerable populations should adhere to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” the letter said.

It also asked the authorities to ensure adequate availability of test kits, reagents drugs, and consumables to deal with the COVID situation in coordination with Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.

This apart, the authorities were told that there should be timely data entry and reporting as per the said protocol, training and capacity building of healthcare providers and laboratory personnel and keeping a contingency plan ready to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, one more person on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the state taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha to 14. However, one of the patients has now recovered and there are 13 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present, said Mishra.

Stating that all the new patients are showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, the public health director said that they are all undergoing treatment under home isolation and their health condition is stated to be stable.

The Health and Family Welfare department has already stated that elderly people and those with co-morbidities have been advised to use facemasks while going out. The elderly people are also advised to avoid visiting crowded places.

