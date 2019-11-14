Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly Thursday was adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition BJP and Congress leaders created ruckus in the well of the House demanding debate on the death of panchayat executive officer (PEO) Smitarani.

As soon the House assembled for the day, opposition members went to the Well of the House and started raising slogans. BJP members were seen holding banners as they demanded a discussion and thus cancelling the Question Hour.

The Opposition protested in similar manner Wednesday during the first day of the winter session. Unable to run the House in face of the loud protests in the Well, Speaker SN Patro adjourned the House proceeding till 3:00pm.

BJP leader BC Sethi alleged that the female PEO Smitarani was raped and killed and the ruling party had been attempting to suppress the matter.

Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said more than 1,000 minor girls have been raped till September, 2019 but none of the accused have been convicted.

