Bhubaneswar: The Opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus over paddy procurement in the Assembly when the second phase of the Budget session began Friday. In spite of repeated requests from Speaker Surya Narayan Patro the opposition members continued to protest and it led to the adjournment of proceedings till 4.00 pm.

As soon as the House assembled, BJP and Congress members trooped into the Well of the House and began shouting slogans against the government over paddy procurement issues. The speaker adjourned the house till 11.30am.

When the House reassembled, the members of BJP and Congress threatened that they would not allow smooth conduct of proceedings till the government purchases the entire amount of paddy stored in the mandis.

Finding it extremely difficult to run the House, Speaker Patro adjourned the proceedings till 4.00 pm. He also directed Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain to give a statement in the House on the status of paddy procurement.

The second phase of the Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will continue till April 9.

PNN