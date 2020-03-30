Bhubaneswar: Amidst coronavirus scare, the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly, which was adjourned from March 13 to March 29, Monday adjourned sine die after the House adopted the Appropriation Bill relating to the annual Budget of 2020-21.

The Budget expenditure of as many as 38 departments also passed through guillotine in the presence of about 30 per cent MLAs from each political party as decided by Speaker SN Patro.

For the first time, the Assembly was shifted to the Conference Hall of the Lok Seva Bhawan as some employees of the House had come in contact with a person who was tested positive to the deadly viral infection.

The Speaker decided to shift the Assembly sitting inside the convention hall of the Lok Seva Bhawan. The Assembly building was disinfected as precautionary measures and the staff members who had come in contact with a corona positive patient were asked to remain in-home quarantine.

The Convention hall of the Lok Seva Bhawan was sanitised by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the ministers and MLAs arrived at the convention hall Monday to attend the session wearing mask and maintaining social distance.

The members were allowed to sit inside the convention hall keeping a distance of two meters between them as per the direction of the Speaker.