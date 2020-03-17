Bhubaneswar: A tripartite agreement will soon be signed for the implementation of National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) project in Odisha Assembly.

Assembly sources Tuesday said that the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has approved the National e-Vidhan Application project for the Assembly.

The Odisha Assembly is the first legislature in the country to get approval for the implementation of the project.

Secretary, Union Parliamentary Affairs Ministry, Odisha Electronics and Information Technology Secretary and Secretary Odisha Assembly will sign the agreement.

While the Centre will provide 60 per cent of the fund, the state government will bear 40 per cent for the implementation of the project.

NeVA is a member centric application created to handle diverse House Business by converging information regarding member contact details, rules of procedure, list of business, notices, bulletins, bills, starred/unstarred questions and answers, papers laid, committee reports in their hand held devices/ tablets and equip all Legislatures/ Departments to handle it efficiently.

Citizens would also gain access to this information at their fingertips.

It enables automation of entire law making process, tracking of decisions and documents and sharing of information.

NeVA aims to bring all the legislatures of the country together, under one platform thereby creating a massive data depository without having the complexity of multiple applications.

NeVA will completely eliminate the process of sending out a notice/request for collection of data. Through the cloud technology (Meghraj), data deployed can be accessed anywhere at any time. Further, live webcasting of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TVs is also available on this application.