Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy Friday, constituted the Standing Committees and Public Accounts Committee (PAC), assigning chairperson responsibilities to legislators across party lines.

More than 35 Assembly committees, including PAC, and 10 Standing Committees have been formed. Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik has been appointed chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, while senior BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra will head Privileges Committee.

The Library Committee, chaired by Akash Das Nayak, includes 11 suspended legislators among its members.

The Speaker also announced the chairpersons of the Departmentally Related Standing Committees (I to IX), constituted to review the functioning of government departments. Siddhant Mohapatra, Purna Chandra Sethi, Babu Singh, Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi, Santosh Khatua, Manohar Randhari and Sanatan Bijuli have been appointed to head the respective panels.

The committees are responsible for examining the functioning of the Assembly, reviewing the performance of government departments, scrutinising budgetary expenditure and overseeing the utilisation of public funds.