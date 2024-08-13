Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly will organise a two-day orientation programme for first-time MLAs Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

The programme will be held on the Assembly premises to acquaint the MLAs with the rules and procedures relating to the proceedings of the House, functioning of various committees, the budgetary process, privileges and conduct of members, an Assembly official said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling told reporters that Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram are scheduled to address the MLAs during the event.

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, 82 are first-time legislators, the official said.

