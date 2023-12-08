Bhawanipatna: The body of an assistant executive engineer of the Water Resources Department was found Friday morning under mysterious circumstances from the government quarters in Mukhiguda of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Kumar Karji, who was posted at the office of Superintending Engineer of the Indravati Project in Mukhiguda area.

Jayapatna police recovered and sent the body for postmortem.

Notably, Ranjit hails from Subhadrapur near Gunupur in Rayagada district.

An investigation into the matter is underway. As of now, the cause of death remains unclear.

PNN