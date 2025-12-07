Bhubaneswar: In a move aimed at injury prevention, Sports Science India (SSI) successfully conducted the first-ever free Bone Mineral Density (BMD) screening camp for young athletes at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

150 budding and state-level athletes were screened using DEXA-based portable scanners to check for bone-related deficiencies.

SSI founder and sports science expert Sarthak Patnaik stated the goal is to “build strong, injury-resistant athletes across the state.” Odisha’s Athletics Project chief operating officer Dinesh Suri noted the significance and said, “Early detection has its own advantage. Low BMD increases the chances of stress fractures in high-impact sports, allowing us to design better, safer training.”

