New Delhi: Four distinguished personalities from Odisha have been honoured with Padma awards, Government of India announced Wednesday.
Odisha’s Antaryami Mishra (Literature & Education), Krishna Patel (Art), Patayat Sahu (Agriculture) Maguni Charan Kuanr (Art) have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri.
As per the announcement, this year, 106 Padma Awards, including 3 duos (where the award is counted as one), have been awarded.
Apart from the six Padma Vibhushans, including three posthumous, there are nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees.
These include 19 women and two foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCIs.
Four other Padma Bhushan/Padma Shri awardees are posthumous.
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna, and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain were conferred the Padma Vibhushan on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.
The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.
It may be mentioned here that ‘Padma Vibhushan‘ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri‘ for distinguished service in any field.
The list of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awardees is given below.
Padma Vibhushan
Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)
Zakir Hussain
S M Krishna
Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)
Srinivas Varadhan
Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)
Padma Bhushan
S L Bhyrappa
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Deepak Dhar
Vani Jairam
Swami Chinna Jeeyar
Suman Kalyanpur
Kapil Kapoor
Sudha Murty
Kamlesh D Patel
Tula Ram Upreti
Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy
Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma
Coomi Nariman Wadia
Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)
Ghulam Muhammad Zaz
