New Delhi: Four distinguished personalities from Odisha have been honoured with Padma awards, Government of India announced Wednesday.

Odisha’s Antaryami Mishra (Literature & Education), Krishna Patel (Art), Patayat Sahu (Agriculture) Maguni Charan Kuanr (Art) have been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri.

As per the announcement, this year, 106 Padma Awards, including 3 duos (where the award is counted as one), have been awarded.

Apart from the six Padma Vibhushans, including three posthumous, there are nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awardees.

These include 19 women and two foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCIs.

Four other Padma Bhushan/Padma Shri awardees are posthumous.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, former External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna, and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain were conferred the Padma Vibhushan on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

It may be mentioned here that ‘Padma Vibhushan‘ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri‘ for distinguished service in any field.

The list of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan awardees is given below.

Padma Vibhushan

Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)

Zakir Hussain

S M Krishna

Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)

Srinivas Varadhan

Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)

Padma Bhushan

S L Bhyrappa

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Deepak Dhar

Vani Jairam

Swami Chinna Jeeyar

Suman Kalyanpur

Kapil Kapoor

Sudha Murty

Kamlesh D Patel

Tula Ram Upreti

Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy

Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma

Coomi Nariman Wadia

Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)

Ghulam Muhammad Zaz

-PNN/Agencies