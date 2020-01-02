Bhubaneswar: After a gap of one year, Odisha, once again, bagged the prestigious Krishi Karman Award from the Centre for promoting agriculture for its overall foodgrains production (category-II) in 2016-17.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo received the Commendation Award (category-II) in agriculture from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tumkur at Bangalore, Thursday.

The Prime Minister presented the award in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The award consists of a trophy, citation and a cash amount of Rs 1 crore.

Agricultural Production Commissioner (APC) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra and Agriculture and Food Production Director M Muthukumar accompanied Sahoo to Bangalore to attend the event.

Recently, the state government has prepared its new agriculture policy Samrudhi 2020 which focuses on market linkage, crop diversification and leveraging science and technology to ensure agricultural growth and enhance farmers’ income and livelihood.

Odisha has bagged the award three times earlier. The last award was presented to the state for record amount of foodgrians production in the fiscal year 2014-15.