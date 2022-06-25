Bhubaneswar: Odisha based startup, Bon V, unveiled India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered multi utility air vehicle at sixth edition of Viva Technology (Vivatech) conference held in Paris recently.

Backed by IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh and supported by Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), CV Raman and Bhubaneswar Engineering College, Bon V, was selected by NITI Aayog, Invest India, Atal Innovation Mission, Indian Software Products Industry Round Table (iSPRIT) and Embassy of India in France to lead the product innovation story of India at Vivatech. The four- member team of the startup led by Satyabrata Satapathy, one of the CEOS, specialises in aerial mobility technology.

“Bon V’s RM001 is capable of lifting 200 KGS of cargo over 40 KM, which can be used in difficult ter- rains to support in-demand mo- bility RM001’s ultra-modern design furnishes it with multi-utility ap- plications. The wonder aerial vehicle has a weight three times lighter than any typical aerial craft while maintaining strength doubles that of a helicopter,” Satapathy said.

“The possibility of delivering emergency medical supplies or mapping hilly terrains for logistical operations will be vastly eas ier and user-friendly. Its auto-pilot capabilities also make it an excellent probe vehicle for reach ing remote locations and functioning in challenging terrains. Bon V RM001 is a versatile aerial vehicle that can be utilized in a wide range of areas,” he added.

The 6th edition of Viva Technology 2022 was held in Paris from June 15-18 with a reach of about 119 million people from 149 countries. It was India’s first official entry to the prestigious conference.