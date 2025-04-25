Bhubaneswar: Odisha authorities have initiated the process of serving notices to 12 Pakistani nationals residing in the state on long-term visas (LTVs), following instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a source said Friday.

The source added that these individuals, who have been living in Odisha for several years, will soon receive formal notices to leave the country.

The move is part of a nationwide review of foreign nationals living in India, especially those granted long-term visas on humanitarian or exceptional grounds, the source added.

According to the source, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday reached out to the Chief Ministers of all states, directing them to ensure that no Pakistani national remains in India beyond the specified deadline.

India Thursday announced revoking all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home at the earliest, as tensions between the two countries escalated over the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, Tuesday.

The Home Minister personally called up the Chief Ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline, the source added.

The Chief Ministers were also told to identify the Pakistani nationals staying in their respective areas and ensure their deportation. The revocation of visas does not apply to the long-term visas already issued to Hindu Pakistani nationals, which “remain valid”.

India announced suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect over the cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack, the worst terror strike targeting civilians in the country since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

In addition, the government Wednesday announced that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES), and any Pakistani national currently in India under the SVES visa has 48 hours to leave the country. The deadline ends Friday.

PNN & Agencies